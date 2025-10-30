50.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Charles Ervin Thompson
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Charles Ervin Thompson

April 13, 1942 — October 23, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Charles Ervin Thompson
Charles Ervin Thompson

Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – A visitation for Charles Ervin Thompson, age 83, of Springfield, TN, will be Monday, November 17th, 2025 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.

Charles was born on April 13th, 1942, in Pikeville, KY, to Amos and Martha Thompson. He passed away on October 23rd, 2025. Charles was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the United States Postal Service. He loved animals, enjoyed playing basketball, and walks in nature looking for ginseng.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Thompson, Mary Joyce Hopson, Jaqueline Kendrick, and Nell Tackett. Charles is survived by his soul mate of 17years, Laura Stamper; step-daughter, Brandy Kuhlman; siblings: Joe Thompson, Larry Thompson, Johnny Thompson, Judy Muncy, Ruby Ann Meade, Doris Niederite, and Barry Thompson.

Please visit Charles’ online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Charles Ervin Thompson, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Quentin Drive and surrounding areas
Next article
APSU Expands Tuition Assistance Program to Help Military Spouses During Shutdown
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information