Clarksville Obituary: Charles Ervin Thompson

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for Charles Ervin Thompson, age 83, of Springfield, TN, will be Monday, November 17th, 2025 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.

Charles was born on April 13th, 1942, in Pikeville, KY, to Amos and Martha Thompson. He passed away on October 23rd, 2025. Charles was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the United States Postal Service. He loved animals, enjoyed playing basketball, and walks in nature looking for ginseng.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ernest Thompson, Mary Joyce Hopson, Jaqueline Kendrick, and Nell Tackett. Charles is survived by his soul mate of 17years, Laura Stamper; step-daughter, Brandy Kuhlman; siblings: Joe Thompson, Larry Thompson, Johnny Thompson, Judy Muncy, Ruby Ann Meade, Doris Niederite, and Barry Thompson.

