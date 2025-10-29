Clarksville Obituary: Howell Eugene Mockabee

Clarksville, TN – Howell Eugene Mockabee, age 62, of Gallatin, Tennessee, departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 20th, 2025, at his home.

Born on October 25th, 1962, in Paris, Tennessee, Howell was the cherished son of the late Howell “Skeet” Mockabee and Gladys Pauline (Garner) Mockabee.

A Life of Hard Work and Heart

Howell was a man defined by hard work, a deep dedication to his family and friends, and a vibrant spirit that touched everyone he met. He graduated from Stewart County High School.

A commitment to service and leadership marked his professional life. His career began at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in Mobile, Alabama, and he continued his impactful work as an Operations Supervisor at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in Gallatin, Tennessee.

A man of many passions, Howell was known for his love of refurbishing homes and cars, his enthusiasm for shooting fireworks, and his gift for storytelling—a trait that could captivate a room. He was a member of East Oak Grove Baptist Church in Dover, Tennessee.

Howell was preceded in death by his parents, Howell “Skeet” Mockabee and Gladys Pauline Mockabee, and his sisters, Ruth Louise (Mockabee) Barrow and Edna Sue Mockabee.

Howell was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle; He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving children, Stephen Jakuist Mockabee and Brittany Chanel Mockabee, and his precious grandson, Makayle D’Edward Mockabee. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Gladys (Mockabee) Newsom, and a host of deeply loved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.