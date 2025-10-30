APSU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Prepare for ASUN Championships

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams prepare for the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Cross Country Championships, Friday, at Cecil Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The women’s cross country team will begin the day with a 6:45am CT 5K race, with the men’s 8K to follow at 7:15am.

Last time out, the women’s cross country team was led by Sydney Freeman for the fourth time this fall who posted a personal best 22:09.7 mark in the Angel Mounds Invitational’s 6K meet.

Prior to the APSU Govs’ last meet in Evansville, Indiana, Freeman posted a second-place finish at the Louisville Classic, October 4th, helping the Governors secure the team victory. She also earned her first-career victory as an individual after winning Trevecca’s Michael Pretorius Invitational, September 20th in Nashville, Tennessee.

The men’s cross country team was led by Tahmar Upshaw during Evansville’s 8K meet. Upshaw ran a personal-best 26:13.2. Upshaw has paced Austin Peay in each of its last three meets, including a season-high 24th-place finish at the Michael Pretorius Invitational.

