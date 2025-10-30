City of Clarksville Earns 11th Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Clarksville, TN – The Chicago-based Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Clarksville, for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2024.

The City of Clarksville’s Finance & Revenue Department report has been judged by an impartial panel, which concluded that it meets the high standards of the program, to include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

This marks the 11th consecutive year that the City of Clarksville has been certified for excellence by GFOA. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“I am exceedingly proud of our Finance and Revenue Department for this achievement,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Christen Wilcox, our Chief Financial Officer, has built a strong team that gets results for our taxpayers, and helps to provide the financial support for every department of city government, enabling delivery of the high-quality services our citizens deserve.

“This award should further demonstrate to the taxpayer that we are taking very good care of the revenue they provide to us,” Mayor Pitts said.

City CFO Christen Wilcox said she’s proud of her department’s consistent attention to excellence.

“This prestigious award recognizes our continued dedication to transparent and responsible financial reporting. I’m proud to be a part of an exceptional Finance team that is committed to excellence,” she said.

GFOA is devoted to excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 25,000 members and the communities they serve.