Clarksville Obituary: Carmen Perez Morales

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Carmen Perez Morales, 65, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 3rd, 2025, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Cristina DeJesus Sanchez officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00am until the hour of the service.
Carmen was born on May 26th, 1960, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, to Ramon Luis Morales and Carmen Serrano. She passed away on October 28th, 2025. Carmen enjoyed gardening, crafts, traveling, and antiquing. She enjoyed going to church and was a very active member of Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Movimiento Internacional, Betel.
In addition to her father she is preceded in death by her sister, Ana. Carmen is survived by her mother, Carmen Serrano, her loving husband, of 46 years, Ismael Perez, Sr., children, Angie Perez, Ismael Perez, Jr., and Isaura (Simon) Alarcon; grandchildren: Tateyana, Kyana, Kierra, Leon, Keondre, Johan, and Inari, great- grandchildren, Skylar and Roman, and siblings, Papo, Edwin, Freddy, Eliza, Ileana, Zaida, and Yajaira.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com