News

Clarksville Police Investigators Seek Information on Madison Street Motorcycle Collision

Clarksville Police Searching for White Sedan Linked to Madison Street Accident
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that was behind a motorcycle involved in a crash on Madison Street on October 22nd, 2025, at approximately 1:24pm.

FACT Investigators believe the driver may have witnessed important details and are asking them to come forward. The vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan with minor front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department. If the vehicle’s owner or driver comes forward, we would greatly appreciate the opportunity to speak with them, as any information could be vital to completing the investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5367.

