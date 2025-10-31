Austin Peay State University Volleyball Drops 3-1 Match to Bellarmine in Louisville

Louisville, KY – Despite taking the first set, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision at Bellarmine, Friday, at Knights Hall.

Austin Peay (4-19, 2-9 ASUN) battled back and forth to open the match; however, consecutive kills by Taly Cloyd allowed the Govs to take their largest lead of the set at 17-15.

Bellarmine fought back to tie the set at 21, but a kill by Dani Kopacz and an ace by Lauren Wallace gave the APSU Govs their two-point lead back at 23-21 and forced a Knights timeout. The Knights got as close as 24-23, but a kill by Sianna Dykes gave the Govs the 25-23 first set win.

The Knights took control of the second set quickly, going up 12-8 on the Governors. A kill and ace by Dayan Malavé and a kill by Dykes got the Govs back within one at 17-16. Bellarmine ended the set on an 8-4 run to take the 25-20 second set win.

Bellarmine carried its momentum over to the third set, leading the Govs 13-6. A kill by Kopacz got the APSU Govs as close as five at 16-11, but the Knights continued to lead and eventually took the 25-18 third set win. Bellarmine took a 14-7 lead in the fourth set, but a 7-5 run from the APSU Govs would get them within four at 18-14. The Knights ended the fourth set with a 7-2 run for the 25-15 fourth set victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action tomorrow at 3:00pm (CT) against Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, KY.