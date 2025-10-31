Clarksville Obituary: James Edward Williams, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – James Edward Williams, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on October 29th, 2025 with his loving wife, daughter, and granddaughter by his side. He was born on January 9th, 1939 in Nichols, Florida as the first child of James Sr. and Lourine Williams, who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded by his son, James Edward Williams, III, his son-in-law Philip Leeton, his brother Tom Williams, and his sisters Betty Melson and Lila Williams.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Lois Baker Williams, his daughter, LoriAnne Williams Leeton, his granddaughter, Valerie Williams Marshall (Wesley), and his brother Daryl Williams (Teresa), along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Williams graduated from Hardin County Central High School in Savannah, Tennessee. He completed his associate’s degree at Freed-Hardeman University and his bachelor’s degree from Harding University. He earned master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University and Harding University.

As a church minister, he lovingly served congregations in Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, and Texas before returning to Tennessee. He also worked as a business owner, a United States Chamber of Commerce representative, a high school teacher at Hardin County High School, a college instructor at Jackson State Community College, and a Tennessee Education Association Uniserv Representative in Metro-Nashville Public Schools.

As a life-long devoted Christian, Mr. Williams regularly attended Hilldale Baptist Church in Clarksville and enjoyed fellowship with others through services and special church events. His vivacious personality and love of life were two traits that facilitated his unique ability to make new friends easily, and he was deeply loved and respected by many.

However, his loyalty was evidenced through his many long-term friendships, some of which dated back to elementary school. With his rich, deep singing voice, Mr. Williams loved entertaining crowds, beginning with his college days as an original member of the Skyrockets Quartet, who were well known throughout their region. His passion for music was demonstrated throughout his life, and he particularly enjoyed Christian music. He regularly attended Christian concerts and enjoyed following specific groups that were dear to his heart.

In addition, Mr. Williams loved to travel, and he cherished the memories he made visiting the Holy Lands, Europe, and most of the 50 states. As a life-long history lover, he especially enjoyed seeing United States presidential homes and libraries, and he was a meticulous planner squeezing out every single minute of a trip. He passed this love of travel on to his daughter and granddaughter who treasure the memories of the countless adventures on which he led them.

As a life-long Detroit Tigers fan, his wife quickly encouraged him to follow her team, and together they enjoyed attending games in person as well as keeping up with their favorite team’s schedule to cheer on their players.

Mr. Williams inherited his mother’s green thumb, and he consistently planted beautiful trees and flowers in each place he lived, leaving his lasting mark for others to enjoy later.

Like the myriad of seeds he planted in the ground during his lifetime, the strong impact of James Edward Williams Jr.’s life will live on, as the legacy he left will continue to have long-lasting positive effects,

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 2nd, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave, & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating and assisted by Roy Buchanan and Paul Scott. The service will be live streamed and viewable at the following link:https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTc2MTkzMDg4NjM4Njk1NSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, November 1st from 3:00pm-6:00pm and again on Sunday, November 2nd from 1:00pm until the hour of service.

Burial will take place at 11:00am on Monday, November 3rd, 2025 at Mount Hermon Cemetery in Savannah, Tennessee, where Mr. Williams will be laid to rest beside his beloved son.

Pallbearers will be Daryl Williams, Wesley Marshall, Robert Baker, P.J. Baker, William Melson, Frank Moman, Danny Magrans, John Morrow, Bob Armstrong, Jacky Hollins, and J. R. Miller.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or The National Wildlife Federation at wwwnwf.org

Condolences may be made online at navefuneralhomes.com