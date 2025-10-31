Clarksville Obituary: Sam C. Brewington

Clarksville, TN – Sam C. Brewington, age 61, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 3rd, 2025 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Sam entered this life on June 8th, 1964 in Wilson County, TN to the late Sam and Shirley Brewington. He was a talented auto mechanic and enjoyed spending his Saturday nights at Clarksville Speedway. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and “PaPa”. Sam loved playing with his fox hound, “Moe”, and spending time with his family and friends. His greatest joy of all though, was time spent with his grandchildren. They were his world.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roy Brewington.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Brewington; daughters, Jessica Brewington and Samantha Brewington (Jeremy Aguirre); sister, Tammy Brewington; sister-in-law, Cindy Brewington; grandchildren, Kira Freeman, Bobby Ladd, James Cowan, Alexis Edmonds, Madison Cowan, and Leighanna Aguirre. Sam also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his best friend of 50 years, Steve Emmett.
Not a day will go by that Sam won’t be missed or loved. He may be gone now, but he will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com