Clarksville Obituary: Sam C. Brewington

Clarksville, TN – Sam C. Brewington, age 61, of Woodlawn, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 3rd, 2025 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Sam entered this life on June 8th, 1964 in Wilson County, TN to the late Sam and Shirley Brewington. He was a talented auto mechanic and enjoyed spending his Saturday nights at Clarksville Speedway. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and “PaPa”. Sam loved playing with his fox hound, “Moe”, and spending time with his family and friends. His greatest joy of all though, was time spent with his grandchildren. They were his world.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Roy Brewington.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Brewington; daughters, Jessica Brewington and Samantha Brewington (Jeremy Aguirre); sister, Tammy Brewington; sister-in-law, Cindy Brewington; grandchildren, Kira Freeman, Bobby Ladd, James Cowan, Alexis Edmonds, Madison Cowan, and Leighanna Aguirre. Sam also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his best friend of 50 years, Steve Emmett.

Not a day will go by that Sam won’t be missed or loved. He may be gone now, but he will forever be in the hearts of his family and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com