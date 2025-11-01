APSU Men’s Basketball Faces Bryan in Season Opener at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay vs. Bryan

Monday, November 3rd, 2025 | 7:30pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The 95th season of Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball tips off against Bryan in a Monday 7:30pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The Governors’ contest against the Lions is the second half of a doubleheader that begins with the women’s basketball team hosting Sewanee at 5:00pm.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 66-55 exhibition victory against Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. Ten Governors scored in the preseason contest, with three posting double-figure scoring performances.

Tate McCubbin and Anton Brookshire led the APSU Govs with 12 points, while McCubbin also paced the team with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Head coach Corey Gipson returns for his third season at the helm of his alma mater. Gipson has led the Governors to back-to-back Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament appearances and helped lead the program to three postseason wins during that span.

Additionally, Gipson’s 33 wins are the third-most by a head coach throughout two seasons, while those 33 victories also are the eighth-most in program history. Under Gipson, six Governors have signed professional contracts since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, including Isaac Haney, Sai Witt, and Darius Dawson from last year’s program.

In addition to Gipson, associate head coach Rodney Hamilton and Tim Ward – who was promoted to associate head coach during the offseason and retained his position of recruiting coordinator – also remain on staff for their third seasons in Clarksville. Assistant coach and Austin Peay alum Dugan Lyne also returns for his second season with the Governors.

Five student-athletes return from last year’s team that earned a postseason win against North Florida in the opening round of the ASUN Basketball Tournament, including reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year Tate McCubbin, who led the team with 71 three-pointers – a freshman program record – 146 rebounds, and 42 steals.

Anton Brookshire and Hansel Enmanuel also return for their third seasons in Clarksville. Brookshire’s 82 assists and 52 three-pointers were second and third on the team last season, while the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game against the conference schedule last season. Enmanuel started a career-best six games during his junior campaign in 2024-25, and his 16 blocks were best for second on the team.

Eight newcomers, consisting of five veterans and a trio of freshmen, also prepare to make their APSU debuts against the Salukis. The five veterans consist of one transfer from Division I, two from Division II, one NAIA, and one NJCAA. All three collegiate newcomers also were three-star recruits out of their respective high schools.

Rashaud Marshall joins the Governors after spending his sophomore season at Arkansas State, averaging 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds across 35 appearances for the Red Wolves. A former four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect out of Arkansas in 2023, Marshall began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, appearing in 19 games as a freshman.

A four-year letterwinner at Columbia College, Collin Parker was a two-time NAIA All-American and American Midwest Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 16.9 points and 6.8 points per game throughout his career with the Cougars, including 22.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as a senior while shooting 54.0% from the field and 45.7% from three-point range with 91 made triples.

Creighton Morisch comes to Clarksville after spending his junior and senior seasons at Sioux Falls, where he started 42 games across 56 appearances, earning First Team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors and being tabbed the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game across 28 starts as a senior.

A two-time First Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection at Missouri-St. Louis, Matt Enright started 96-of-97 games in three seasons for the Tritons. Enright averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game as a junior. He was 10th in Division II with 103 three-pointers, and his 44.8 three-point percentage ranked 11th nationally. As a sophomore, the St. Louis, Missouri native averaged 13.9 points and 3.2 assists per game with 57 three-pointers and a 34.5% mark from beyond the arc.

Monday’s exhibition, and all home games throughout the 2025-26 season, will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University tips off its 95th season against Bryan, Monday.

The Governors are 1287-1179 in the program’s 95-year history and 33-35 under third-year head coach Corey Gipson.

Gipson’s 33 wins are the third-most by a head coach after two seasons and the eighth-most by a head coach in program history.

Gipson’s third roster features five returning athletes that accounted for 36.4% of the Governors’ points 43.9% of minutes from the 2024-25 season.

Austin Peay State University’s roster also features eight newcomers from the Division I, Division II, and JUCO ranks of collegiate basketball.

Monday’s game marks the earliest the Governors have started a season, surpassing last season’s November 4th start.

Austin Peay State University is 67-27 all-time in homer openers, and 48-14 since becoming Division I prior to the 1963-64 season.

The APSU Govs have won nine-straight and 12 of their last 13 home openers. During that 13-year span, they have won by an average of 28.7 points per game.

Austin Peay State University is 56-38 all-time in season openers and 37-25 since becoming Division I.

The APSU Govs have won two-straight and six of its last seven season openers, outscoring opponents by an average of 17.7 points per game during that span.

APSU is 39-57 all-time against its nonconference schedule – excluding exhibitions – with its most wins (30) and meetings (71) against a single opponent both being to ETSU. Of its 12 nonconference games, the Governors have only played two more than 10 times (ETSU, 71; UTRGV, 9).

Austin Peay State University is 203-191 all-time against its entire 2025-26 schedule, with its most wins (66) and meetings (123) against a single opponent coming against Eastern Kentucky.

All nine of Austin Peay State University’s nonconference games – including its October 17th exhibition against Southern Illinois – take it to nine different states across the USA. When you add its nine road games during ASUN play, Austin Peay will travel approximately 13,936 miles by plane and bus from October to February – the most distance traveled by the team in a single season. The 13,936 miles are equivalent to 56% of the circumference of the earth.

Austin Peay State University is 22-8 all-time at F&M Bank Arena. The Governors 22 home wins since the start of the 2023-24 season is tied for third in the league, while its 73.3 home winning percentage is best for fifth in the league during that stretch.

About the Bryan Lions

Bryan went 15-11 with a 13-7 mark in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. The Lions fell to Johnson University, 86-70, in the AAC Quarterfinals game which was the final game under 21st-year head coach Don Rekoske.

Led by first-year head coach Jason Laatsch, Bryan returned 11 athletes including its leading scorer from a season ago in Dalen Gales. Gales averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. In addition to Gales, the Lions also return their fourth-leading scorer from the 2024-25 season in Regale Moore, who averaged 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game during his freshman season in Dayton, Tennessee.

In addition to its 11 returning players, Laatsch’s inaugural roster features six newcomers featuring four freshmen and two transfers. Terrell Reces joins the Lions after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at NJCAA Columbia State where he appeared in 32 games for the Chargers, averaging 2.5 points per contest. Gaines and the Chargers won the NJCAA Division I Appalachian District and Region 7 Championship.

The Lions’ lone other veteran newcomer is junior forward Jerry Taylor Jr. who averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game during his junior season at Jackson State Community College.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team begins a five-game road trip when it faces Air Force on November 8th for a 3:00pm CT contest at Clune Arena in USAFA, Colorado.