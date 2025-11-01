Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls 3-1 at Eastern Kentucky After Strong Start

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team won the first set, but ultimately dropped a 3-1 decision at Eastern Kentucky, Saturday.

Austin Peay (4-20, 2-10 ASUN) took control of the first set quickly, going up 12-8 on Eastern Kentucky with a kill by Taly Cloyd. Four quick points by the Colonels tied the set at 12, but four unanswered points from the APSU Govs gave them their four-point lead back at 16-12. A block by Cloyd and Nicole Okojie extended the Govs’ lead to six at 23-17, as a block and a kill from Cloyd would end the set, giving the Govs the 25-18 win.

The Govs took a 6-3 lead to open the second set as EKU took three in a row to tie it at 6. The teams went back and forth until a 7-0 run from the Colonels allowed them to take a 23-13 lead. A kill from Cloyd fought off the first set point, but EKU took the second set 25-15.

Eastern Kentucky took control of the third set, going up 17-6 on the Governors. The APSU Govs would get as close as 24-15, but a kill by EKU’s AG Haynes ended the set with the Colonels winning, 25-15. The Govs and the Colonels went shot-for-shot to open the fourth frame until a 7-0 run from the Colonels allowed them to lead 12-6.

Three EKU errors got the APSU Govs back within four at 16-12, but this is as close as they would get as the Colonels ended the set on a 9-2 run for the 25-14 win and the 3-1 match.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back at home on November 7th against Central Arkansas for their Military Appreciation Night at the Winfield Dunn Center.