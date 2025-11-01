Clarksville Obituary: Wrenn Taylor Bush

Clarksville, TN – Wrenn Taylor Bush age 75, of Stewart, TN, passed away Thursday, October 30th, 2025 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, November 4th, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Mike Lindsey and Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow in Bush Cemetery.
The Bush family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of the service on Tuesday afternoon.
Wrenn entered this life on September 25th, 1950 in Stewart, TN, son to the late Nick Creel Bush and Lucy Mae Settles Bush. Wrenn was a hardworking man who spent his life logging while providing for his family. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and papaw to his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Wrenn was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Melissa Kay Bush; brothers, Charles Raymond Bush, James Earl Bush; and brother in laws, Roger Boone and George Dennis Sr.
Survivors include his loving children, Jennifer Wrenn Bush, Jessica Kay Hudson, Joely Ann Bush, Jacob Wrenn Bush; siblings, Betty Rapisidi, Bernice Lewis Bertha Bell, Johnny Bush, Howard Bush, Sheila Gray, Rita Clements; brother and sister in-laws, Shelia Ann Dennis, Karen Lynn Vanzant, Steven Patrick Boone, Gerald Ray Boone, and Christopher James Boone. Wrenn also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a dear friend that he loved like a son, Kevin Jones; and his beloved cat, Henry.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
