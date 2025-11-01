National Gas Prices Continue to Decline with Average Near $3.00 Mark

Washington, D.C. – When October ended, drivers were paying less than they were when the month began. The national average for a gallon of regular was $3.15 one month ago and $3.07 a week ago.

Today, the average is $3.03, once again creeping closer to the 3-dollar mark but not quite there yet. Gas prices have been cruising this month, as crude oil prices have remained relatively low due to higher supply and lower demand.

Heading into November, drivers may see gas prices continue to fall and perhaps stay low over the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

Today’s National Average: $3.038

One Week Ago: $3.071

One Month Ago: $3.151

One Year Ago: $3.135

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.45 million b/d last week to 8.92 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 216.7 million barrels to 210.7 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 33 cents to settle at $60.48 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 6.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 416.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went up by 2 cents this past week to 38 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.57), Hawaii ($4.48), Washington ($4.30), Oregon ($3.91), Alaska ($3.82), Nevada ($3.79), Idaho ($3.37), Arizona ($3.32), Utah ($3.23), and Illinois ($3.22).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Texas ($2.59), Oklahoma ($2.59), Mississippi ($2.60), Arkansas ($2.62), Louisiana ($2.63), Tennessee ($2.66), Alabama ($2.67), Missouri ($2.69), Kentucky ($2.69), and Kansas ($2.71).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (51 cents), Alaska (50 cents), Hawaii (48 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), Louisiana (44 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Tennessee (43 cents), New Jersey (42 cents), Alabama (42 cents), and California (42 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Wyoming (19 cents), Kansas (26 cents), Missouri (27 cents), Nebraska (29 cents), Utah (30 cents), Vermont (31 cents), Iowa (32 cents), Maryland (32 cents), Delaware (33 cents), and New Mexico (33 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.