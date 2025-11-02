22 APSU Football Falls 33-17 to Southern Utah in UAC Road Matchup

Cedar City, UT – The No. 22-ranked Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team dropped a 33-17 United Athletic Conference game to Southern Utah, Saturday, at Eccles Coliseum.

Southern Utah (4-5, 3-2 UAC) began the contest with a 10-point lead after scoring a touchdown on the game’s first possession and connecting on a 27-yard field goal after forcing an APSU (5-4, 3-3 UAC) three-and-out. Chris Parson then connected with Jaden Robinson for the sixth time in 2025 to cut the deficit to 10-7 two minutes into the second quarter.

After an SUU touchdown following Parson and Robinson’s connection, the two sides traded field goals, with a 48-yard Carson Smith Field goal being answered by a 52-yard field goal by the Thunderbirds to end the first half.

The Governors forced a punt on SUU’s first possession of the second half, but the Thunderbirds quickly regained possession after recovering a fumble and turning it into a 41-yard field goal to regain the multi-score lead.

Kamari Maxwell caught his first-career touchdown to cap off a 13-play, 60-yard drive following the Thunderbirds’ field goal, but another SUU field goal gave it a 26-17 lead with 8:42 remaining in regulation.

The Thunderbirds forced a turnover on downs and then a fumble on the Governors’ penultimate possession, before a 13-yard rushing touchdown for the day’s final score.

Chris Parson finished 15-for-27 with 178 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also led the Govs’ rushing attack with 17 carries for 66 yards. Courtland Simmons led APSU’s running backs with eight carries for 26 yards.

Jaden Robinson led the Govs with six receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown. Shemar Kirk was second on the team with five receptions for 51 yards.

Kahlil Tate led the APSU Govs’ defense with 11 tackles, while Montreze Smith had 10 tackles, four solo stops, a team-high two tackles for loss, and a sack.

Bronson Barron led the Thunderbirds, going 15-for-23 through the air with 184 yards.

Shane Carr finished with a team-high 77 receiving yards, while Gabe Nunez had six catches for 70 yards.

Sebastian Adamski led SUU with nine tackles and five solo stops while recording half a sack.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team returns home for its first of two final home games when it takes on Central Arkansas on November 8th at 3:00pm in UAC action on Clarksville’s Salute to Service Day at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Week 11 contest between the Governors and Bears will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 0, SUU 7 – 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:53

Southern Utah marched down the field on the game’s first offensive possession. The Thunderbirds picked up 27 yards on a pass from Bronson Barron to Shane Carr on the drive’s third play to reach the APSU 39-yard line. Two plays later, SUU gained 32 yards on another pass to Carr before punching it in from the APSU one on a rush by Braedon Wissler.

APSU 0, SUU 10 – 13 plays, 62 yards, 8:01

After forcing an APSU three-and-out on its first drive, Southern Utah used over eight minutes and advanced to the APSU 13-yard line following a 23-yard reception by Gabe Nunez on third-and-14. Following the reception, the Thunderbirds were held to just three yards over the next three plays and kicked a 27-yard field goal to take a 10-point lead.

APSU 7, SUU 10 – 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:36

The Governors took just four plays to advance into Thunderbird territory, with a 22-yard carry by Chris Parson advancing APSU to the SUU 37 on the final play of the first quarter. Two plays later, Parson completed a 16-yard pass to Jaden Robinson before toting the football for a 15-yard carry. Two plays later, Parson connected with Robinson on a jump ball into the end zone for its first score of the afternoon.

APSU 7, SUU 17 – 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:57

Southern Utah responded to the Governors touchdown with one of its own. A 20-yard completion to Gabe Nunez set SUU up at the APSU 22, and four plays later, Joshua Dye carried the ball for a 10-yard score.

APSU 10, SUU 17 – 12 plays, 45 yards, 4:20

Austin Peay State University rushed six times for 30 yards on its longest drive of the first half. The Govs advanced to the SUU 45-yard line following a 15-yard pass from Chris Parson to Kamari Maxwell. Back-to-back carries by Parson then set the Govs up at the SUU 37. A pair of incompletions and a Parson scramble for three yards brought out Carson Smith, who connected on a 48-yard attempt to make it a once-score game with 2:36.

APSU 10, SUU 20 – 13 plays, 53 yards, 2:36

Taking over on its own 12 after an unnecessary roughness call on the kickoff, SUU converted a trio of third-down conversions, with the final, a 15-yard pass, setting the Thunderbirds at the APSU 35 with two seconds remaining in the period. The Thunderbirds then connected on a 52-yard field goal as time expired to take a 10-point lead into the halftime break.

APSU 10, SUU 23 – 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:38

Southern Utah took over on the APSU 27-yard line after a Govs fumble. After gaining three yards in as many plays, the Thunderbirds connected on a 41-yard field goal.

APSU 17, SUU 23 – 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:48

Chris Parson connected with Shemar Kirk for a pair of third-down conversions, with the first – a nine-yard catch – being followed by a 13-yard Jaden Robinson reception which advanced the Govs to the SUU 24. After a six-yard catch by Kirk on third-and-seven on APSU’s next set of downs, Parson connected with Kamari Maxwell in the endzone for the freshman receiver’s first-career touchdown to cut the APSU deficit to six with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

APSU 17, SUU 26 – 8 plays, 32 yards, 4:54

Southern Utah forced a three-and-out and took over on its own 42 following a 44-yard Logan Leftrick punt. After rushing seven times for 32 yards, the Thunderbirds connected on a 43-yard field goal, extending the lead to 26-17.

APSU 17, SUU 33 – 5 plays, 57 yards, 1:52

The Thunderbirds kept the ball on the ground following an APSU fumble, and Talmage Brown rushed in for a 13-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.