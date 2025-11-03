APSU Women’s Basketball Tips Off New Season Monday against Sewanee at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay vs. Sewanee

Monday, November 3rd, 2025 | 5:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball hosts Sewanee for its official start to the 2025-26 season on Monday at 5:00pm on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

This marks the beginning of year five of the Brittany Young era. Young is 67-59 in her career, as she has led the Govs to five postseason tournament appearances and six postseason wins.

The 2024-25 roster includes three returners, five transfers, and three freshmen. Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell are returning for the Governors.

Sheals returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Sixth Woman of the Year and an All-Freshman Team selection. The Daytona Beach, Florida native was just the second player in program history to win Sixth Player of the Year honors and the first since Shamarre Hale earned the honor following the 2022-23 season. Sheals was also named a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN selection.

Kyra Perkins, Veronaye Charlton, Mya Williams, Maeva Fotsa, Ines Gnahore, and Lameria Thomas all transferred to Austin Peay this season. These transfers bring junior college and Division I experience, totaling 15 seasons, 414 games played, 240 starts, and 4,559 points.

Perkins and Thomas both bring junior college experience to Clarksville. Perkins spent two seasons at Walters State, where she was the 2024 TCCAA Freshman of the Year and a 2025 First-Team All-TCCAA selection and NJCAA All-American honorable mention. She averaged 15.2 points and 5-5 rebounds per game in her two seasons as a Senator. Thomas spent two seasons at Shelton State, where she played in 67 games, making 44 starts for the Bucs.

Charlton comes to Clarksville with ASUN experience, having been a member of the 2023-24 ASUN All-Freshman Team at North Alabama. The Nassau, Bahamas native made 22 starts in 37 in her two seasons with the Lions, averaging 16.0 minutes per game.

Bringing in Juco and Division I experience, Williams enters her graduate year after spending two seasons at Hutchinson Community College and two seasons at Georgia State. The Waxahachie, Texas native averaged 9.5 points per game in two seasons with the Panthers, with a high of 10.3 points in her junior campaign.

Gnahore and Fotsa also add junior college and Division I experience to the roster. Gnahore spent time at Eastern Wyoming, Salt Lake City CC, and UC Irvine, while Fotsa was at South Georgia Tech and George Washington.

Jade Rucker, Jim’Miyah Branton, and McKenzie Neal are the Governors’ freshmen, set to begin their careers.

Austin Peay State University concluded the 2024-25 season with an 82-48 loss in the ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals to Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida. They finished the season with a 13-18 overall record and a 7-11 record in ASUN play.

Sewanee finished the 2024-25 season with an 82-75 loss to Centre College in the Southern Athletic Association Championship Semifinals. The Tigers went 12-15 overall and 4-8 in SAA play.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young begins her fourth season as a head coach and fourth year with the Governors.

The Governors’ returners are Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

The reigning ASUN Sixth Woman of the Year, Sheals was named a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN selection.

The APSU Govs face two new opponents this season in Sewanee and Loyola-Chicago.

Austin Peay State University is 169-199 all-time against the 2025-26 slate.

The APSU Govs are 81-117 all-time against this season’s nonconference slate, with their most wins (50) and games (98) against a single opponent, both being against Murray State.

Austin Peay State University’s schedule consists of four first-time opponents in Manhattan, Florida Atlantic, High Point, and the ASUN’s newest member, West Georgia.

Sheals is the Govs’ leading returner in points (11.0 pg), rebounds (5.0 pg), and assists (1.6).

About the Sewanee Tigers

The Sewanee Tigers ended the 2024-25 season with an 82-75 loss to Centre College in the Southern Athletic Association Championship Semifinals.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

The Tigers went 12-15, 4-8 in the SAA last season, which was a five-game improvement overall from the 2023-24 season.Olivia Falvey is the Tigers’ leading returning scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 32.2 percent from beyond the arc.

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Vanderbilt for a November 12th 6:00pm matchup at F&M Bank Arena.