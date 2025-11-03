Marsha Blackburn Report: Holding Big Tech Accountable for Targeting Conservatives

Washington, D.C. – This week, I discovered Google’s AI model “Gemma” made up a sexual assault allegation against me, along with a series of links to fake news articles supporting the false claim. This is outrageous, and it should concern every American.

I am demanding answers from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on how and why Gemma generated these false accusations, what steps Google has taken to eliminate political bias, and a list of concrete measures Google will take to remove defamatory material from Gemma.

I also pressed a representative from Google during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing about Gemma’s fabrication of news articles linking conservative activist Robby Starbuck and myself to false child abuse allegations. Google writing these disgusting and dangerous lies off as AI “hallucinations” is despicable. If the company can’t fix it, they need to shut it down.

Weekly Rundown

Earlier this month, we discovered one of the worst abuses of government power in our nation’s history: Jack Smith and the Joe Biden FBI spied on Republican Members of Congress. We are now learning even more about the scope of Jack Smith’s political witch hunt. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee made 197 subpoenas public that Jack Smith and his team issued as part of the indiscriminate election case against President Trump. Members of the committee hosted a press conference, where we discussed the latest revelations.

All of the individuals and organizations subpoenaed had one thing in common: They support President Donald J. Trump. Jack Smith is out of his mind if he thinks we will let him off scot-free for this scandal. We will do whatever it takes to hold him accountable to the fullest extent. Watch my remarks at the press conference here, and watch my floor speech on Jack Smith’s abuse of power here.

During a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution hearing on political violence, I spoke with conservative political commentator Michael Knowles about left-wing activist educators at Tennessee universities who stoked the flames of political violence following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I called for these Tennessee professors to be removed from their positions at Cumberland University, Middle Tennessee State University, and UT Knoxville. Two of these educators have been terminated, and the third is currently in termination proceedings. Read more here, and watch my video with Michael Knowles here.

Chuck Schumer is holding the federal government hostage to ram through hundreds of billions of dollars in inflationary spending, including an extension of the Biden COVID credits. Democrats have voted more than a dozen times to keep the government shut down, and they are putting politics over the American people by lying about the Biden COVID credits, which have lined the pockets of insurance companies and would cost taxpayers $450 billion if made permanent.

Marsha’s Roundup

On the Senate floor, I delivered remarks debunking Democrats’ lies about the Biden COVID credits and laid out how Obamacare mandates and regulations have increased the cost of individual health insurance for Americans. I’m calling on my Democrat colleagues to stop lying to the American people and reopen the government. Watch my floor remarks here Tennessee is the heart of country music, from the birthplace of country in Bristol to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. This week, my resolution designating October as “National Country Music Month” passed the Senate. Country music captures the spirit of our nation, reminding every American of the importance of faith, family, freedom, hope, opportunity, and patriotism. It is my honor to recognize October as National Country Music Month. Read more here , and watch my video about this here

ICYMI

Last week, I introduced the bipartisan Safe Cloud Storage Act, which would ensure investigators can securely handle and store child sexual abuse material evidence in the cloud by providing limited liability protections. With this critical bill, we will continue our work to bring predators to justice and protect vulnerable children. Read more here.

Every single day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are putting their lives on the line to apprehend criminal illegal aliens, protect law-abiding citizens, and make America safe again. These courageous officers deserve our unwavering support. Instead of supporting them, Democrats have demonized federal law enforcement and tried to make their jobs as difficult as possible. Read more about this in my weekly column here.