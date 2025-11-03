Clarksville Pets of the Week for November 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 3rd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Aspin is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before he can go home. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great boy he is. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Alexa is an adult female long hair Shepherd. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come visit with this sweet girl and see what a delight she is and what a great addition she will be to your family.

Atticus is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit him in the yard.

Skyler is an adult female Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Shepherds are pleasers and love to have a purpose. Keeping them busy with outdoor adventures and exercise will keep them happy.

Titus has a face that pretty much says it all… Where are my forever people and why am I here? This handsome boy is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon his forever people finding him and taking him home. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Sookie is a young female Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. Very sweet girl. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Scottie is a male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Scottie says come hang with him and see what a great addition he will be to your family. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road. (North Clarksville). For more information, call 931.648.5750 MCACC will gladly answer your questions or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

*Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Oakley is an adorable male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is very gentle and loving. He is fine with children, dogs and other cats as well. This boy will be in your arms all the time. The closer he can be to you the happier he will be! If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on FB

https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kendra is a 3 month old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Sweet baby, looking for her forever home. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS info Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch (Brown/white) Bilbo (Black/white) Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed and Bilbo is 2. They are close but not bonded so they can be adopted separately. They are neutered, fully vetted and on flea and HW prevention. Bilbo is being treated for Lyme disease and is doing great.

Do great in their kennels too. They are good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if there are children and other pets in the home. They have great temperaments but haven’t spent a lot of time with small children so that’s why a meet and greet is important.

If you would love to add them to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. Sadly, folks think a longtimer in a rescue must be flawed or unadoptable. Entirely UNTRUE! He just needs the right family willing to put in some time and effort to help him integrate into a family.

He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Handsome & Bubbles are a pair of bonded boys and MUST be adopted together as they have been the only constant in each other’s lives. Handsome is a 5-year-old male with long hair. Fully vetted and neutered. Loves cuddling and is very laid back and affectionate. Enjoys sleeping with you and being your quiet companion. Bubbles is a 3-year-old male shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered and both are littered trained. Very bonded and dependent on Handsome for snuggles and comfort. Sensitive to other animals and thrives in a very calm environment.

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

They do best as being the only cats in the home, and no dogs, please. These boys have been through so much in their short lives and are looking for a stable, loving forever home. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.They are waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@ cprmidtn@gmail.com

Goo Goo Cluster Puppy Female 2 and a half month old Cavapoo/Australian Shepherd/Blue Heeler mix. She is the last of the entire rescued litter. She is vetted with age appropriate shots and will be spayed when age appropriate. She and her siblings were dewormed 3 times and are also microchipped. Good with children, cats and other dogs.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Firepaw is a 3 month old male Orange kitten. He is vetted and will need neuter and rabies Vax at 6 months. Pre adoption is available now! He was born with a crusty eye infection that was treated and is clear. He has had FHV so he will need a companion who is up to date on FVRCP ( as all kitties should be). He has energy for days and will be a fun, entertaining addition to a lucky home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is an adult female mixed breed. She is affectionate, gentle, playful and very loving. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Eclair has done well with other dogs and children too.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Prudence Viola is an adult female Mastiff/German Shepherd mix. She is affectionate, athletic, funny, playful and smart. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and kids. Needs a no cat home please. She has a lot of energy to burn and will benefit from an active family and either a fenced yard or lots of outdoor adventures. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Nellie is a 6 year old female Lab with special needs. She is blind but does get around fine once she learns the lay of the land so to speak. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and will need a calm environment. She is non destructive, is an indoor dog but can stroll a fenced yard comfortably on her own. Loves being with her people and enjoys naps in the sunshine. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline sy 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!