Historic Collinsville Quilt Show Draws Crowds with Colorful Heritage and 19th-Century Charm

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville came alive with color, history, and heartfelt storytelling during its Second Annual Quilt Show and Tell, held on August 9th just outside Clarksville. Visitors were treated to a vibrant celebration of craftsmanship and heritage as quilts — both timeworn treasures and freshly stitched masterpieces — adorned cabins, fences, and museum halls across the pioneer settlement.

From the moment guests stepped onto the grounds, they were whisked back to the 1800s. Period-dressed interpreters shared warm smiles and fascinating insights into 19th-century life, while the scent of fresh grass and the creak of wooden porches added to the immersive charm. Each quilt had a story — stitched by hand, sewn by machine, or spun from wool on-site by one of the attending artisans.

Wandering through the historic cabins and the Weakley House Museum, attendees encountered everything from rugged utilitarian bedcovers to dazzling showpiece quilts. Quilters stood proudly beside their work, recounting the inspirations, families, and histories behind every carefully placed stitch.

What made the event truly special wasn’t just the artistry on display — it was the connection between past and present. Guests didn’t just view history; they felt it.

Historic Collinsville’s Quilt Show and Tell has quickly become a must-attend tradition — a joyful fusion of storytelling, heritage, and hands-on history. Those who missed it this year will want to mark their calendars early for next time.

Photo Gallery