APSU Hosts Free Public Reading, Book Signing with Poet Jenny Molberg on November 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Zone 3 Press, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is hosting Berkshire Prize-winning poet and Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist Jenny Molberg for a free public reading and book signing on Thursday, November 13th at 7:00pm in APSU Art + Design Room 120.

About Jenny Molberg

Jenny Molberg is the author of three poetry collections: Marvels of the Invisible (Tupelo Press, 2017), winner of the Berkshire Prize; Refusal (LSU Press, 2020); and The Court of No Record (LSU Press, 2023), a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. She edited the Unsung Masters volume Adelaide Crapsey: On the Life and Work of an American Master, and her poems and essays have appeared or are forthcoming in Ploughshares, The American Poetry Review, AGNI, The Kenyon Review, The Missouri Review, and elsewhere.

Molberg has received fellowships and residencies from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, the Hambidge Center, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the Vermont Studio Center, and the Longleaf Writers Conference.

Formerly professor of creative writing at the University of Central Missouri, where she directed Pleiades Press and edited Pleiades: Literature in Context, she is now professor of writing, literature, and publishing and editor-in-chief of Ploughshares at Emerson College. Learn more about Molberg by visiting her website at jennymolberg.com .

To learn more about Zone 3 Press, contact Dr. Raymond Deeren, co-coordinator of APSU’s Creative Writing Program, at deerenr@apsu.edu . To learn more about CECA, contact Dr. Andrea Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu .

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.