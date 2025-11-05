Austin Peay State University Athletics, Military Spouses Benefit from Goolsby Family’s Generous Endowment Gift

Clarksville, TN – Larry (‘97) and Barbara Goolsby have made a generous gift to Austin Peay State University (APSU) to establish two endowments: the Goolsby Athletic Nutrition Fund of Excellence Endowment and the Goolsby-Rye Military Spouse Scholarship Endowment.

The Goolsby Athletic Nutrition Fund of Excellence will support APSU’s athletic nutrition program for all student-athletes, providing resources that enhance performance, recovery and overall health.

“Proper nutrition is so important to the success of college athletes,” Larry Goolsby said. “After we donated appliances to the new APSU nutrition facility a few years ago, Barbara and I saw firsthand how these resources impact performance. We wanted to create something more lasting that would benefit every APSU athlete, not just one team or program.”

The Goolsby-Rye Military Spouse Scholarship Endowment will benefit full-time students who are military spouses. To qualify, recipients must maintain a GPA of 2.85, with preference given to students in pre-professional or licensure programs, or those in the College of Business or College of Education. The scholarship is renewable for recipients who continue to meet the criteria.

“We created the Military Spouse Scholarship after hearing Walt Lord (APSU’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs) speak about how military benefits often go to children but not spouses,” Barbara said. “We wanted to make sure that military spouses didn’t miss an opportunity to further their education while supporting their service members, especially with all the resources Austin Peay State University offers military-affiliated students.”

Larry graduated from Austin Peay State University in 1997 after retiring from the Air Force, and he and Barbara both grew up in military families. The couple’s sons are also APSU graduates, making the Goolsbys a true Gov family.

The Goolsbys have been longtime supporters of APSU, previously contributing to various university initiatives by donating kitchen appliances to help establish the athletic nutrition facility. In 2023, Larry and Barbara received the Spirit of Austin Peay State University award at the university’s annual Candlelight Ball, recognizing their dedication to APSU.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.