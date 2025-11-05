Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Main Maintenance for Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main maintenance work on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, at 8:00am at 600 Peachers Mill Road that could cause possible low water pressure to the Peachers Mill Road and Randell Drive area.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The water main maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water pressure restored by approximately 2:00pm.