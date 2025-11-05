Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Dover Road and Eubank Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, at 10:00pm and will turn off water service on Dover Road and Eubank Drive.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Thursday, November 6th, 10:00pm to 2:00am on Friday, November 7th

Dover Road (Innovation Way to 418 Dover Road)

Eubank Drive

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.