Kenwood High School’s Knight’s Players Bring “Antigone” to Life November 14th–16th

Montgomery County, TN – Kenwood High School Drama Club “Knight’s Players” will present Antigone, the timeless story of love, honor, and loyalty, on Friday and Saturday, November 14th and 15th at 6:30pm and Sunday, November 16th at 2:30pm. Tickets at $5.00 on GoFan. Free for CMCSS students.

Kenwood High School’s actors will take the stage to present these enduring characters and classic conflicts in the story that has maintained its relevance in worldwide productions across hundreds of years.

Antigone is a young woman, perhaps as young as fifteen, who defies a king to bury her soldier brother. She sacrifices her earthly life, “walks alive toward death,” and says, “my nature sides with love.” As the daughter of Oedipus, Antigone begets an honorable burial for her brother, an honorable end to her own life, and honors her father Oedipus and family in doing so.

KHS Drama Club welcomes new actors to the stage this year. Shaylin Robinson plays Antigone and Jordan Hayes plays Haemon, son of Creon and fiance to Antigone. Veteran actors return in new roles: Avian Frizzell as King Creon, Gabriella Gill as Ismene, Antigone’s sister, and Kathryn Free as the soothsayer Tiresias.

In this modern dress production, veteran actor William Rivera and newcomer Evalyn McMillan unite to form the chorus which narrates, questions, interacts, and observes. Julia Battreal stage manages the action onstage and backstage, assisted by Kiley Haynes.

Please join us for a performance of this classic drama, which will remind us to consider what we value most. Kenwood High School on November 14th, 15th at 6:30pm or November 16th at 2:30pm. Tickets are $5.00 on www.gofan.com.

Free for all CMCSS students.