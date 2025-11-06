Clarksville Obituary: Tina Lisha Cain

Clarksville, TN – Tina Lisha Cain, age 62, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Jones officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Tina entered this life on November 20th, 1962, in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Walter and Patricia Sanders. She was employed by the Clarksville Montgomery County School System for over 21 years, where she worked in child nutrition. Tina loved worshiping the Lord, spending time with her family, gardening, and animals. Especially birds.
Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Robert Cain; children, Adam Cain and Ashley Cain.
Memorial donations may be made to The Asher House online at www.theasherhouse.com
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
