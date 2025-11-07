Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls 3-1 to Central Arkansas at Winfield Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Central Arkansas, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (4-21, 2-11) and Central Arkansas (13-10, 10-3) went back-and-forth to open the first set until a 5-0 run by UCA allowed them to lead 9-5. The Sugar Bears led by as many as eight at 15-7 with a kill by Greyson Button.

A kill by Taly Cloyd, assisted by Reagan Anderson, got the APSU Govs as close as three at 21-18, but UCA took the set’s final four points for the 25-18 win.

The APSU Govs took control of the second set early with a 10-5 lead from an ace by Dayan Malave. A 5-1 run from the Sugar Bears tied the set at 12, but the Govs quickly reclaimed their lead with a 4-0 run at 18-15 to force a UCA timeout. The Sugar Bears briefly took their lead back with four unanswered points at 21-20, but the Governors ended the set on a 5-1 run for the 25-22 second set win.

The Governors and the Sugar Bears went back-and-forth to open the third frame, tying the set at 12. UCA built its lead to 20-15 with a kill by Caylan Koons. The Governors got as close as 21-19 with a kill by Lauren Wallace, but UCA took the set’s final four points for the 25-19 win.

The two teams found themselves tied at 13 with a kill by Taly Cloyd. The Sugar Bears went on a 7-0 run to lead 20-13. A 5-2 run ended the match as the Sugar Bears took the 25-15 fourth set win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action tomorrow at 7:00pm against North Alabama.