Clarksville City Council Approves First Reading of Gas and Water Payment Extension Ordinance

Clarksville, TN – A City of Clarksville ordinance amendment that provides an added grace period for Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) bill payments has gained City Council approval on the first of two readings.

The Council amendment sponsored by Ward 2 Councilman and Gas & Water Committee Chairman Deanna McLaughlin was added to the Council’s monthly agenda at Regular Session, on Thursday, November 6th, 2025.

Since the ordinance amendment did not appear on the Executive Session agenda a week earlier, it required, and received, two-thirds majority approval of the Council for consideration, and then subsequently gained the first-reading approval.

“Our Department continually analyzes the needs and wants of customers through customer interactions and reviewing related policies,” said Clarksville Gas and Water Department General Manager Mark Riggins. “One comment we consistently hear is that, from time to time, customers simply need more time to pay.

“With the awful effects our community is enduring due to the federal government shutdown, we ask the Council to allow us to move forward with the payment extension policy revision,” Riggins said.

If approved on second and final reading, this revised policy will allow Gas & Water, upon individual request, to extend a customer’s utility bill payment by 14 days, to avoid interruption of service. The revised policy would allow two payment extensions per year, although not in immediate succession.

This policy applies to all Clarksville Gas & Water customers, whether affected by the federal government shutdown, a future employer layoff, or any other unanticipated personal hurdles that might adversely affect household finances.

“As we respect customers’ privacy, and this policy is available to all, we will not require, nor ask for a reason, documentation, or other proof, but rather, simply ask customers to request the extension for documentation purposes,” Riggins said.

“I want to sincerely thank our Gas & Water Department under the great leadership of General Manager Mark Riggins, and the full City Council, including Gas & Water Committee Chairman Deanna McLaughlin, for being sensitive to the household financial constraints that many Clarksville residents are experiencing, especially in these times of unprecedented federal government shutdown and inactivity,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“Every action that we can take to ease some of the burden for our residents is our duty and responsibility, and I look forward to final Council passage of this measure,” Mayor Pitts said.

“This 14-day payment extension is a vital safety net, recognizing that life sometimes throws unexpected financial challenges at our residents — whether it’s a government shutdown, a job loss, or any personal hurdle,” Councilman McLaughlin said. “Our goal is simple: to provide a little more breathing room and ensure that essential utility service remains on during those difficult times, all while respecting our customers’ privacy and dignity.”

A special called session of the City Council is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, at 4:30pm, for a second-and-final-reading vote on this ordinance amendment.