Clarksville Obituary: Jane Griffy Burkhart

Clarksville, TN – Jane Griffy Burkhart, age 87 of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren after a brief illness.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 at Hilldale Church of Christ with Steve Kirby and Steve Baggett officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service at Hilldale Church of Christ.

Jane entered this life on June 7th, 1938 in Woodlawn, TN to the late Clay Griffy, Sr. and Frances Burney Griffy. Mrs. Burkhart was a wonderful Christian lady and a longtime, faithful member of Hilldale Church of Christ, where she devoted countless hours working with her heart and hands in various ministries through the decades, continuing to serve as recently as this year.

Jane retired from the Finance Department with the City of Clarksville. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, gentle strength, and unwavering devotion to her Savior, her family, and her community.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Dewey “J.D.” Burkhart; grandson, Jordan Butts, and brothers, Kenneth Griffy (Frances), Clay Griffy, Jr. (Lucille), and sister-in-law, June Griffy.

Survivors include her loving children, Phillip (Virginia) Burkhart, Jeff (Cindy Greene) Burkhart, and Lisa (Jeff) Fenoseff; grandchildren, Justin Butts, Jeremy Burkhart (Hannah), Ben Burkhart (Brianna), Brittni Tracy (Tyler), Morgan Stewart (Dylan), Hunter Burkhart, Meredith Burkhart, and Lexie Chapman; nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her brother, Doris Griffy; sister-in-law, Isabel Burkhart and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the Burkhart family kindly suggests making a memorial contribution to Clarksville Christian School and Hilldale Church of Christ F.U.E.L. Program… two of Jane’s favorite ministries.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com