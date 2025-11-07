New Clarksville Driver Services Center Opens on Hornbuckle Road

66.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 7, 2025
News Staff
Ribbon Cutting Marks Opening of Tennessee’s New Clarksville Driver Services Center
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland SecurityClarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security celebrated the grand opening of the new Clarksville/Hornbuckle Driver Services Center with a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, marking a major investment in providing Tennesseans with efficient, modern, and customer-focused service.

Located at 635 Hornbuckle Road, Clarksville, the new facility expands access and improves convenience for residents across Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

“This new center represents our continuing commitment to serve Tennesseans with excellence, dignity, and efficiency,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “This new building opens new opportunities for connection, safety, and service. We strive to ensure every Tennessean who walks through these doors experiences a seamless, respectful, and helpful process.”

The new center features expanded service counters, ample parking, new Self Service Kiosks, enhanced accessibility, modernized testing stations, and a streamlined customer flow system designed to improve overall experience.

“We are proud to open this facility in one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing communities,” said Assistant Commissioner Russell Shoup. “This is about accessibility, making it easier for citizens to obtain the services they need, closer to home, with shorter wait times and improved technology.”

The new Driver Services Center officially opened to the public on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, with regular operating hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:00pm.

For more information about the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security Driver Services or to schedule an appointment, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

