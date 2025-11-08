Clarksville Police Department’s Chaplain Curtis Glenn Promoted to Master Chaplain

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) would like to congratulate Chaplain Curtis Glenn on his promotion to Master Chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC).

Chaplain Glenn has been a volunteer chaplain with the Clarksville Police Department since July 7th, 2015, providing invaluable spiritual guidance, emotional support, and encouragement to officers, staff, and community members.

A pastor since 2006, Chaplain Glenn was promoted to Senior Chaplain with the ICPC in 2020. His recent promotion to Master Chaplain reflects his continued dedication to education and professional growth. This accomplishment includes advanced chaplaincy training in crisis management, extensive law enforcement-related coursework, and post-doctoral studies.

Chaplain Glenn completed a comprehensive interview and review process with the ICPC, earning this distinguished recognition for his commitment to service, education, and excellence in the field of law enforcement chaplaincy.

The Clarksville Police Department is proud of Chaplain Glenn’s achievement and extends sincere congratulations on this well-deserved promotion.