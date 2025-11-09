Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 9th- 13th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents can expect a chilly start to the week as a mix of clouds, wind, and even a few flurries move through the region before warmer, sunnier days return midweek.

While the early part of the forecast leans wintry, improving temperatures and clearer skies will bring a more comfortable stretch just in time for Veterans Day and beyond.

Sunday will bring cloudy skies and a chance of light sprinkles after 3:00pm. Temperatures will stay cool, with a high near 46 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph could gust up to 30 mph, making the day feel even colder.

Sunday night, the region may see a few sprinkles and flurries before 11:00pm, followed by a slight chance of flurries toward early morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures drop to around 24 degrees. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will add a sharp chill, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Monday brings another chance for light sprinkles and flurries before midday, with a few more sprinkles possible during the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 40 degrees. West-northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph could gust up to 30 mph, keeping the air brisk.

Monday night will turn much clearer and colder, with lows around 21 degrees. Winds will ease to 5 to 10 mph, shifting from west-northwest to southwest after midnight, setting the stage for a calmer night.

Veterans Day will see a welcome change, bringing mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures near 50 degrees. South-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will strengthen through the afternoon to around 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night will stay mostly clear and not as cold, with lows near 40 degrees. A steady southwest wind of around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, will keep conditions mild.

Wednesday looks bright and pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and a high near 64 degrees. A gentle west-southwest breeze between 5 and 15 mph may occasionally gust to 20 mph.

Wednesday night remains mostly clear with lows around 36 degrees. Winds will calm after sunset, offering a crisp but peaceful evening.

The warming trend continues Thursday under sunny skies, with highs again reaching near 64 degrees—perfect for outdoor activities.

Thursday night will bring partly cloudy conditions and a mild low near 42 degrees, rounding out a pleasant and calm end to the week.

After a chilly, unsettled start marked by flurries and brisk winds, Clarksville-Montgomery County can look forward to a gradual warm-up and sunnier skies as the week progresses. By midweek, comfortable highs in the 60s will make for an ideal stretch of autumn weather before cooler nights return later in the week.