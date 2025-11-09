Clarksville Obituary: Joshua Martin Overton

Clarksville, TN – Joshua Martin Overton, 48, of Clarksville, TN passed away on November 2nd, 2025. He was born on March 26th, 1977 in Springfield, IL.
Joshua is preceded in death by his brother, Chris Maleski. He is survived by his mother, Carol Overton Maleski, father, Michael Maleski, children: Luke Welch, Austin Dawes, and Thomas Overton, and grandson, Xander Kane.
Joshua not only had a love for automobiles but also instilled this passion in his beloved son, creating lasting memories together. Joshua found immense joy in building houses, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. However, the greatest joy in his life came from the time he spent with his grandson, Xander Kane. His heartfelt message to everyone was simple: “Do not give up; just take one day at a time. Everything will be alright.”
