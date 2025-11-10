Clarksville Police Charge Two Teens in Deadly State Line Road Shooting

Clarksville, TN – On November 9th, 2025, at approximately 6:20pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to a report of a shooting in progress at 160 State Line Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare by Montgomery County EMS, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit have charged 18-year-old Quashawn Winkfield with Criminal Homicide. Additionally, 18-year-old Lamyiah Edmonson has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery.

The victim’s name will be released once next-of-kin notifications have been completed. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further details are available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Carlton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5172.