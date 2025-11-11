APSU Women’s Basketball to Host Vanderbilt for Historic Matchup at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (1-0) vs. Vanderbilt (2-0)

Wednesday, November 12th, 2025 | 6:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a historical win, Brittany Young and the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team are set to host Vanderbilt for a Wednesday 6:00pm matchup at F&M Bank Arena.

Wednesday’s contest marks the first time that either Austin Peay State University men’s or women’s basketball has hosted a Power Four opponent at F&M Bank Arena. This will also be the first time the Govs have hosted a Power Four opponent since hosting California on November 13th, 2015, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (1-0) enters Wednesday’s contest after a 115-46 win against Sewanee on November 3rd. The APSU Govs’ 115 points were the most by the team since their 116 against Fort Campbell on November 12th, 1979. The win also marked the first 100-point game of Brittany Young‘s career.

Six Governors saw double-figure scoring, highlighted by Anovia Sheals’ 23-point and Jim’Miyah Branton’s 20-point performances. Freshman Jade Rucker paced the APSU Govs with nine rebounds.

Vanderbilt (2-0) took a 96-48 win against Furman, November 10th, at Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores began their season with a 74-65 win against California in Paris, France, as a part of the Oui-Play Paris event.

This matchup will mark the 22nd all-time meeting of the two teams, with Vanderbilt leading the all-time series, 19-2. The last meeting was a 93-37 Commodore win on November 8th, 2024, in Nashville. Vanderbilt last came to Clarksville on November 30th, 2011, when they took an 83-51 win at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fifth season as a head coach and fifth year with Austin Peay State University.

The Governors’ returners are Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

The reigning ASUN Sixth Woman of the Year, Sheals was named a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN selection.

Austin Peay State University is 170-199 all-time against the 2025-26 slate.

The Governors are tied for first in Division I with 63.0 bench points.

The three freshmen, Jade Rucker, Jim’Miyah Brandon, and McKenzie Neal, combined for a 102 plus/minus in the season opener. The trio was led by Branton’s 20-point, seven-assist performance and Rucker’s 41 plus/minus.

About the Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 2-0 on the season, most recently defeating Furman 96-48 on Monday at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt concluded the 2024-25 season with a 22-11 overall record and an 8-8 record in the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt fell 84-63 to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, March 7th, and concluded its season with a 77-73 overtime loss to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament, March 21st.

The Commodores are currently ranked 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After their midweek matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will host Indiana State on November 16th, 2025, at 1:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.