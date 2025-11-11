Clarksville Obituary: James H. Frey

Clarksville, TN – James H. Frey, age 75, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, November 7th, 2025. He was lovingly known as “Simon”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Sammy Rye, Rev. David Mackens, and Rev. Cal Hampton officiating.

Burial will follow at Keesee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Simon entered this life on July 7th, 1950, in Clarksville, TN to the late James and Lottie Frey. He was raised in the Clarksville Church of God of Prophecy. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Tennessee Vols, Atlanta Braves, Tennessee Titans, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Nashville Predators.

Simon was a member of Clarksville Athletic Club, where he enjoyed weightlifting. He also played softball in several adult leagues through the years. He retired from Trane Company after 38 years of dedicated employment.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Connie Sue Rushing; niece, Lindsey Reed, and nephew, Eddie Harrison.

Survivors include his son, James Drew Frey; daughter, Stephanie Steely Page (Davis Page); grandson, Luke Page; brother, David Frey (Carol); sister, Mary Nell Trotter (David), Rosa Lee Deschatelets (Robert); nieces and nephews, Melissa Bohanon (Chris), Vanessa Mitchell, Tracey Martin (Ivan), Brittney Delong, and Ashley Sales. Simon also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Fraiser, Chris Bohanon, Ivan Martin, Ricky Denton, Brian Hathcock, and Jeremy Lobdell.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com