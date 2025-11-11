Clarksville Obituary: Roger Phillip Lucas,

Clarksville, TN – CSM (Ret.) Roger Phillip Lucas, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, at his home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Pat VanDyke officiating. Burial and full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with a Masonic Service starting at 6:00pm. Visitation will be again the next day from 9:30am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Roger entered this life on November 11th, 1940 in Lynch, KY to the late Olice Phillip Lucas and Elsie Blanche Robinette Lucas. He was a retired Command Sgt Major of the US Army. He served 24 years, which included multiple tours in Vietnam, where he earned 2 Bronze Stars for valor. He also worked at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for 24 years. Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville, as well as Queen City Lodge #761, Scottish Rite Mason and Al Menah Shriner.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Lucas, and Mary Sue Quire.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Eun Cha Lucas; son, Donald Roger Lucas (Wendy); daughters, Joan Robards (Nick), and Caroline Lucas Meyer (Eric); siblings, Jerry Lucas, Oscar Lucas, Charlotte Michaels, and Darlene Caudill; grandchildren, Melissa Masters (Ken), Jessica Curless (Will), Lucas Robards (Sydney), and Katie Robards; great-grandchildren, Abby, Kenny, McKenleigh, Stella, Damien, and Nora.
Family pallbearers will be Caroline Meyer, Donald Lucas, Nick Robards, Lucas Robards, Ken Masters, Kenny Masters, Corey Kennedy, and Eric Meyer.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com