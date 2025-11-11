Clarksville Obituary: Roger Phillip Lucas,

Clarksville, TN – CSM (Ret.) Roger Phillip Lucas, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Pat VanDyke officiating. Burial and full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with a Masonic Service starting at 6:00pm. Visitation will be again the next day from 9:30am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Roger entered this life on November 11th, 1940 in Lynch, KY to the late Olice Phillip Lucas and Elsie Blanche Robinette Lucas. He was a retired Command Sgt Major of the US Army. He served 24 years, which included multiple tours in Vietnam, where he earned 2 Bronze Stars for valor. He also worked at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for 24 years. Roger was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville, as well as Queen City Lodge #761, Scottish Rite Mason and Al Menah Shriner.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Lucas, and Mary Sue Quire.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Eun Cha Lucas; son, Donald Roger Lucas (Wendy); daughters, Joan Robards (Nick), and Caroline Lucas Meyer (Eric); siblings, Jerry Lucas, Oscar Lucas, Charlotte Michaels, and Darlene Caudill; grandchildren, Melissa Masters (Ken), Jessica Curless (Will), Lucas Robards (Sydney), and Katie Robards; great-grandchildren, Abby, Kenny, McKenleigh, Stella, Damien, and Nora.

Family pallbearers will be Caroline Meyer, Donald Lucas, Nick Robards, Lucas Robards, Ken Masters, Kenny Masters, Corey Kennedy, and Eric Meyer.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

