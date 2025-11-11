Clarksville Obituary: Terry D. Kessinger

Clarksville, TN – Terry D. Kessinger, born on October 8th, 1946, in Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2025, at his daughter’s home in Clarksville. Surrounded by his loving family, Terry’s final moments were a reflection of the deep bonds he cherished throughout his life.

A dedicated and accomplished individual, MSGT Kessinger devoted two decades to serving in the United States Air Force, where he established himself as an exceptional aircraft and jet engine mechanic. His service during the Vietnam conflict exemplified his commitment to his country and his unwavering sense of duty.

Following his retirement, he took his skills overseas, working as a civilian contractor during the first Gulf War era. Upon returning to civilian life, Terry continued his legacy of service by working with the City of Columbia as a water treatment plant operator, a role he fulfilled for 30 years until his retirement.

Terry was not only a man of service but also a lover of nature. In his youth, he found joy in camping and relished the breathtaking beauty of the outdoors. The majestic mountains, especially the Rocky Mountains of the great western states, held a place in his heart and inspired countless cherished memories.

He was a true embodiment of a “man’s man,” with a passion for tinkering and a talent for fixing anything that friends and neighbors needed assistance with. His calm and satisfaction were found in the arts of woodworking, carpentry, furniture making, and metalworking, where he wove together creativity and craftsmanship.

Above all, Terry loved his family beyond measure. He leaves behind his children, Earl Kessinger, Teresa Scales (husband Jason), Jacob Kessinger, Melody Allen (husband, Terry), and Michelle Kessinger (husband, Rudy Villarreal). His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Stephanie Solis, Brandon Hernandez, Summer Tyme Scales, Jetti Sears, Brittney Boykin, Charlie Allen, Aubrey Allen, and Jonah Villarreal.

Terry is reunited with his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Tanya Kessinger, and his parents, Nolan and Bonnie Kessinger. His family and friends will carry forward the memories of his warmth, dedication, and the love he brought into their lives.

A graveside service honoring Terry’s life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November 20th, 2025 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Full US Air Force honors will be rendered.