Clarksville Online Honors Veterans, Salutes 101st Airborne Division This Veterans Day

Clarksville, TN – This Veterans Day, Clarksville Online proudly pauses to honor the brave men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform—those who have defended freedom with courage, sacrifice, and unwavering devotion.

Here in Clarksville, we are especially reminded of the deep bond between our community and the heroes of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell. Their legacy of valor continues to inspire us all, both on the battlefield and at home.

Veterans Day is more than a date on the calendar—it’s a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices made by generations of Americans. From World War II to the present day, the 101st Airborne Division has embodied the strength, resilience, and unity that define our nation’s armed forces. Their motto, “Rendezvous with Destiny,” captures the spirit that continues to live on in every soldier who serves, as well as in the families who stand behind them with love and pride.

In Clarksville and Montgomery County, we see that commitment reflected in our daily lives. Veterans are our neighbors, our teachers, our first responders, and our community leaders. They continue to serve long after their military careers, contributing their leadership, integrity, and compassion to make our city stronger. Their presence reminds us that freedom is not free—it is earned and protected by those willing to answer the call.

Today, we express our deepest gratitude to all who have served—past and present—and to the families who have shared in their sacrifices. Whether you wore the Screaming Eagle patch, served in another branch, or supported a loved one in uniform, you are part of the story that defines America’s strength.

From everyone at Clarksville Online, we thank you for your service, your courage, and your example. As our city joins together in remembrance and reflection, let us carry forward the values our veterans fought to protect: duty, honor, and country.

Happy Veterans Day, Clarksville. To the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, and to every veteran across our community—we salute you.