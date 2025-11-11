46.3 F
Dayan Malavé Records Five Blocks as APSU Volleyball Falls to Lipscomb

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Struggles Offensively in 3-0 Loss at Lipscomb. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballNashville, TN – Led by Dayan Malavé’s five blocks, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Lipscomb on Tuesday at Allen Arena. 

Lipscomb (14-11, 10-5 ASUN) took control of the match, taking an 11-3 lead. A kill by Sianna Dykes followed by a Bisons error got Austin Peay (2-23, 2-13 ASUN) within six at 12-6 before Lipscomb took the set’s following three points to lead 15-6 headed into the media timeout.

The APSU Govs got as close as 18-10, but the Bisons built a 24-10 lead. The Govs fought off four set points with a block by Dayan Malavé and Taly Cloyd, a kill by Cloyd and Dani Kopacz, and another block by Malavé, assisted by Dykes, but the Bisons took the 25-14 first set win. 

The Bisons jumped out to another lead to open the second set, leading 9-4 to force a Governor timeout. The Govs got within three at 12-9 with a kill by Lauren Wallace, but the Bisons continued to build on their early lead as a kill by Ella Durham gave them the 20-13 lead. Consecutive kills by Cloyd got the Govs as close as five at 20-15, but the Bisons took the final three points of the set to win, 26-16. 

The two teams exchanged points to open the third frame, seeing a tie at 3. The Bisons began to pull away from the Govs as a kill by Courtney Jones gave them a 15-8 lead. After trading points again, the Bisons led 21-12; however, a block by Malavé and Kopacz, followed by a kill from Kopacz and Dykes, got the APSU Govs within six at 21-15.

A Governor error gave the Bisons their match point; however, the Governors went on a 4-0 run, fighting off four match points with a kill by Cloyd, an ace by Addi Hultquist, and a block by Lauren Wallace and Nicole Okojie. A Bisons kill ended the set with the Bisons taking the 25-20 win. 

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action on Saturday as they travel to Carrollton, Georgia, for a matchup against West Georgia. 

