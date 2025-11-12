Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Shows Grit in 75-65 Loss to Vanderbilt Wednesday Night

Clarksville, TN – Four Governors saw double-figure scoring, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 75-65 decision to Vanderbilt, Wednesday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Vanderbilt (3-0) jumped out to a six-shot lead at 11-5 with back-to-back baskets by Aubrey Galvan and Sacha Washington. Austin Peay (1-1) got within two with layups by Anovia Sheals and Jim’Miyah Branton at 11-9 with five and a half minutes remaining in the first frame.

Vanderbilt held the Govs scoreless from 5:32-3:19, but their scoring drought was ended with a three-pointer by Kyra Perkins, making the score 21-12 with three minutes left. The Governors held the Commodores scoreless for the remainder of the quarter as a layup by Veronaye Charlton ended the first quarter with Vandy leading by one score at 21-19.

A three-pointer by Mya Williams tied the game at 24 just over a minute into the second frame. Vanderbilt managed to extend its lead to six with a three-pointer by Galvan. A pair of free throws and a layup by Perkins got the Govs within two at 32-30 with three and a half minutes left in the half. Austin Peay held Vanderbilt scoreless from 5:22-2:27, allowing it to get within one at 34-33 from free throws by Sheals. The Commodores ended the half with a 4-0 run to extend their lead to 38-33 at the half.

The Commodores came out of the locker room, extending their lead to 13 with free throws by Galvan. A three-pointer and layup by Sheals cut the Govs’ deficit to eight at 50-42 with just over five minutes left. A 10-0 run from Vanderbilt extended their lead to its largest lead of the night at 60-42. The Governors responded with a 9-1 run to get back within 10, but the Commodores ended the frame with a jumper by Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, giving them a 63-51 lead to head to the fourth quarter.

The fourth frame began with a three-pointer by Mikayla Blakes before the two teams entered a scoring drought from 9:08 to 5:58, which was ended with a Vanderbilt free throw. Austin Peay went on a 7-2 run to get within nine at 69-60 with three minutes remaining. Free throws by Ines Gnahore and JaNiah Newell cut the Govs’ deficit to 71-63, but a layup by Blakes ended the final quarter, giving the Commodores the 75-65 win.

The Difference

Rebounding. The Vanderbilt outrebounded Austin Peay State University 40-28.

Inside The Box Score

Kyra Perkins paced the APSU Govs with 16 points, going five-for-nine from the field.

Veronaye Charlton, Anovia Sheals, and Ines Gnahore also saw double-figure scoring.

Perkins and Gnahore had six rebounds each.

Charlton and JaNiah Newell were both perfect from the free-throw line, with Charlton going six-for-six.

Charlton and Sheals had four assists each.

McKenzie Neal led with two steals.

The Governors outscored the Commodores 22-13 off turnovers and 20-13 from the bench.

