Clarksville Obituary: Kristi Lynn West

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Kristi Lynn West, 35, will be on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at 4:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Dacus officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 2:00pm until the hour of service.

Kristi was known for her big heart and her contagious smile. She was deeply involved in her kids’ lives, especially when it came to their sports. Kristi was the go-to “team mom”, whether she was cheering from the sidelines, taking action shots, or organizing team events; she was the heartbeat of every season and made sure everyone felt supported.

She was a beloved, mother, wife, daughter, and friend. Kristi loved getting away to the beach or the mountains whenever she could. She was a teacher’s assistant at Stewart County Middle School where she was affectionately known as “Mrs. K”. Outside of school and sports, Kristi loved shopping, tanning, and getting her nails done.

She enjoyed the little things that made her feel good and never missed a chance to treat herself. Kristi’s legacy will live on in her family, friends, students, and all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be remembered for her caring spirit, dedication, and the warmth she brought to every room she entered.

Kristi is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Seay, paternal grandparents, Roy and Sue Morrison, and aunt, Tammy Sue.

Kristi is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Jake West, children, Easton, Mayson, and Callaway, parents, Danny and Susan Morrison, grandparents, Betty and Kirby Hollingsworth, mother and father in-law, Roy and Vicki West, grandmother, Joanne West; aunts, Leah and Dwayne Gaither and Janet and Lee Hudson, brothers-in-law, Roy West III, Michael (Heather) Parr, and David Parr, dog, Oliver, nephews, Riley Parr, Jaxon Parr, nieces, Kenzie West and Memphis West, and many other cousins and loving family members.

