Clarksville Obituary: Linda Gail Peterson

Clarksville, TN – Linda Gail Peterson, passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2025, following a brief illness. Born on September 21st, 1953, in Clarksville, Tennessee, Gail enjoyed a fulfilling career in retail, dedicating over 25 years to The Fabric House in Nashville. Her passion for engaging with customers and clients made her a beloved figure in the store, where she showcased not only her expertise but also her fun-loving spirit and kindness.

Beyond her professional life, Gail was an avid reader and an accomplished seamstress. Her creativity and skill were evident through her handmade creations, which touched the hearts of many. Above all, Gail cherished the relationships she held near and dear to her heart. She loved her Lord and adored her family.

Gail is survived by her two sons, John Neal (Therese) and Michael Neal (Deedra), and her sister, Jeanie Veith. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Henry, Abigail, John, Cilla, and Christine, her nieces she adored, Caitlin and Rachel, and other close family and friends who will remember Gail’s love and devotion.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty Richardson, who provided a nurturing home that molded her into the loving person she became.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00am, both at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the family plot at Erin’s Oak Hill Cemetery.

Gail Peterson’s legacy of love and devotion will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.