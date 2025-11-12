Clarksville Obituary: Nancy Lynn Poff

Clarksville, TN – Nancy Lynn Poff, age 62, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, November 9th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 13th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor James Trotter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Nancy entered this life on April 18th, 1963 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to the late Tommy and Helen McCormack. She worked at Jostens for 27 years, loved riding horses, having a good time, and most of all, spending time with her family. Especially her grandchildren, who lovingly knew her as “Nana”. Aside from her family, Nancy’s greatest joy was her miniature poodle, Teddy, whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Peyton; brother, Tommy McCormack, and brother-in-law, Robert Clark.

Survivors include her husband of almost 34 years, Howard Scott Poff; children, Michael Dalton (Kristen), Kacy Poff, and Jennifer Barnett (Mike); grandchildren, Cami, Cooper, Cody, Braxton, Beckham, and one granddaughter on the way-expected to make her arrival in December.

Nancy also leaves behind her siblings, Pat Clark, Sandy Conrad (Leon), Linda Parker (Pete), Timmy McCormack, and Terry McCormack (Chris); father and mother-in-law, Howard and Beverly Poff; brother and sister-in-law, Greg Poff and Dana Poff (Melinda Meeks).

Pallbearers will be Timmy McCormack, Terry McCormack, Greg Poff, Rome Hand, Mike Barnett, and Erik Goodwin.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com