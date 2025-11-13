APSU Soccer’s Ellie Dreas, Lauryn Berry, and Sophie Davidson Named to Academic All-ASUN Team

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team saw three Governors named to the Academic All-Atlantic Sun Conference Team in Ellie Dreas, Lauryn Berry, and Sophie Davidson, the league announced Wednesday.

Dreas, a native of Covington, Kentucky, finished her senior season starting all 18 matches for the Govs and seeing 1,492 minutes on the pitch. She finished her career with 6,084 minutes, which is the eighth-most of any Gov in their career. She also led the Governors with 31 shots and 16 on goal this season.

Dreas currently has a 3.75 GPA while pursuing her degree in marketing.

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri native, Berry, completed her junior season with the APSU Govs, leading the ASUN with 116 total saves. Her 6.44 saves per game ranked second in the league and also ranked 10th in the NCAA. In her career, she has a total of 191 saves, which ranks fourth in an Austin Peay career.

Berry currently has a 3.87 GPA while pursuing her degree in public relations.

Davidson, a native of Fulton, Maryland, came to Austin Peay State University in the 2024 season after transferring from George Mason. She completed her senior season, seeing 882 minutes on the pitch, and picked up her first-career assist as a Governor at Central Arkansas on October 5th, which helped the team earn its first ASUN point of the season.

Davidson currently has a 3.64 GPA while pursuing her degree in Kinesiology.

