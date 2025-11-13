Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 13th – 17th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can look forward to a stretch of pleasant and mild weather heading into the weekend, with sunshine dominating much of the forecast.

Warm southerly winds will help temperatures climb well above average before a cold front arrives late Saturday, bringing a brief chance of showers and a dip in temperatures by Sunday and early next week.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and calm winds, creating a perfect fall day with highs near 66 degrees. It’s a great opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the mild conditions before the warm-up begins.

It will stay mostly clear and cool Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to around 43 degrees. A light south breeze will develop after midnight, signaling the start of a warming trend.

Friday will feel more like early autumn than mid-November, as highs rise to about 72 degrees under mostly sunny skies. A gentle southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph will add to the comfortable conditions.

Friday night remains mostly clear and mild, with temperatures only dipping to about 56 degrees. Light southwest winds will keep the air moving, making for a pleasant evening.

The warmth continues Saturday, reaching near 75 degrees with plenty of sunshine. However, increasing southwest winds—gusting up to 25 mph—hint at a shift in the weather pattern.

Saturday night will see a 30 percent chance of showers before midnight as a front passes through the region. Skies turn partly cloudy with a low around 54 degrees. Winds will shift from southwest to west-northwest overnight, bringing cooler air.

Sunday ushers in a return to crisp fall weather, with sunny skies and highs around 64 degrees. A light north-northwest breeze will make it feel refreshing after the brief Saturday rain.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees as calm conditions settle over the area once again.

The work week starts off Monday mostly sunny, warming to about 64 degrees, though clouds will increase in the afternoon with a slight 20 percent chance of showers.

Monday night brings a 50 percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms as another system moves through, dropping lows to around 50 degrees.

As Clarksville heads into the new week, residents can expect a mix of sunshine, warmth, and a few rain chances—a classic November blend to close out the weekend and start the next.