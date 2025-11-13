Clarksville Obituary: George Mimms Rawlins III

Clarksville, TN – George Mimms Rawlins III, age 87 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at Hilldale Church of Christ with Bro. Geoffrey Sikes and Bro. David Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 12:00noon until the hour of service at the church.

George entered this life on August 14th, 1938, in Clarksville, TN to the late George Mimms Rawlins, Jr. and Margaret Freeman Rawlins. He was a member of the Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and teacher. George was a retired Professor of Education from Austin Peay State University. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, following the financial market, cheering on the Boston Red Sox, the University of Tennessee Football, and the Lady Vols. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years and the mother of his children, Anna Hackney Rawlins.

Survivors include his wife, Faye Baldwin Rawlins; children George IV Rawlins, Jim Rawlins (Lisa), Beth Futrell, and Scott Rawlins (Anna); grandchildren, Holly Butler (Nate), Ross Rawlins (Lauren), Ben Rawlins, Breanna Watson (Erik), Olivia Chappell (Kyle), Katherine Samuel (Parker), Jared Futrell (Erin), Christopher Rawlins, and Morgan Rawlins, and children by marriage, Amy Glenn (Glen), Phyllis Fulton (Tim), and Roy Buchanan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ross Rawlins, Ben Rawlins, Jared Futrell, Christopher Rawlins, Kyle Chappell, Erik Watson, Parker Samuel, and Nate Butler.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Allison, Clark Freeman, Joe Couch, Leon McQueen, Benny Skinner, Tim Fulton, Blake Fulton, Roy Buchanan, Mark Muiznieks, David Muiznieks, and Rob Muiznieks.

Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Christian School.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com