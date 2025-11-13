Clarksville Obituary: George Mimms Rawlins III

Clarksville, TN – George Mimms Rawlins III, age 87 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at Hilldale Church of Christ with Bro. Geoffrey Sikes and Bro. David Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday from 12:00noon until the hour of service at the church.
George entered this life on August 14th, 1938, in Clarksville, TN to the late George Mimms Rawlins, Jr. and Margaret Freeman Rawlins. He was a member of the Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and teacher. George was a retired Professor of Education from Austin Peay State University. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, following the financial market, cheering on the Boston Red Sox, the University of Tennessee Football, and the Lady Vols. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years and the mother of his children, Anna Hackney Rawlins.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Baldwin Rawlins; children George IV Rawlins, Jim Rawlins (Lisa), Beth Futrell, and Scott Rawlins (Anna); grandchildren, Holly Butler (Nate), Ross Rawlins (Lauren), Ben Rawlins, Breanna Watson (Erik), Olivia Chappell (Kyle), Katherine Samuel (Parker), Jared Futrell (Erin), Christopher Rawlins, and Morgan Rawlins, and children by marriage, Amy Glenn (Glen), Phyllis Fulton (Tim), and Roy Buchanan.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ross Rawlins, Ben Rawlins, Jared Futrell, Christopher Rawlins, Kyle Chappell, Erik Watson, Parker Samuel, and Nate Butler.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Allison, Clark Freeman, Joe Couch, Leon McQueen, Benny Skinner, Tim Fulton, Blake Fulton, Roy Buchanan, Mark Muiznieks, David Muiznieks, and Rob Muiznieks.
Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Christian School.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com