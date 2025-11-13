52.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 13, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department Reports Non–Life-Threatening Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell...
News

Clarksville Police Department Reports Non–Life-Threatening Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Eva Drive. The crash occurred at approximately 9:50am and involved three vehicles.

There is only one northbound lane open at this time. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no information available regarding injuries but it does not appear to be life-threatening. No other information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Athletics Welcomes Marco’s Pizza as Official Fresh Pizza Partner
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: George Mimms Rawlins III
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information