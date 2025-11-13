Clarksville Police Department Reports Non–Life-Threatening Injuries in Three-Vehicle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a multiple-vehicle wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Eva Drive. The crash occurred at approximately 9:50am and involved three vehicles.

There is only one northbound lane open at this time. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no information available regarding injuries but it does not appear to be life-threatening. No other information is available for release at this time.