APSU Unveils Fan Experience Details Ahead of Senior Day Football Game against Samford

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Department has announced its fan experience guide ahead of its Saturday 1:00pm football game against Samford at Fortera Stadium.

Senior Day

Austin Peay State University will honor its football, cheer, and band seniors, Saturday. Football’s Senior Day will begin 30 minutes prior to kickoff against the Bulldogs, while cheer and band’s festivities will take place during halftime.

Gameday Sponsors

Saturday’s game is sponsored by Continental Expedited Services, who is pairing together with Stinky Pink, the Office of Community Engagement & Sustainability, and Habitat for Humanity.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 14th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Tailgate Alley will include a kids’ area with inflatables and face painters. Governors’ fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 9:00am. At 10:00am, the Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to allow further parking in the evening.

Coors Light Tailgate Experience

A new pre-game experience for football gamedays at Fortera Stadium! The Coors Light Tailgate Experience will provide fans with a premium tailgating option between the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and Fortera Stadium.

In addition to a premium tailgate experience where fans can eat and drink, Coors Light tailgaters will include exclusive pre-game field access and the opportunity to meet different Governors’ student-athletes weekly.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2025 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as Island Breeze Hibachi, Joyful Squeeze Co., E’s Squeezed, Kadi’s Tacos, The Taste of Florida, Windy City Vibez, Janae’s Italian Ice, and Fryz with Dat, and more!

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 10:30am for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the APSU Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer – in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 90 minutes before kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Zone, call the Austin Peay Ticket Oﬃce at the ticket oﬃce at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120!

The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which is full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Fifth Quarter Show

At the conclusion of Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs, the Governors Own Marching Band will be performing its Fifth Quarter show for all fans in attendance.

Tickets and Other Information

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. The will-call will open from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Friday and reopen at 9:00am on Saturday. Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season.

Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches. Upon entrance to the stadium, metal detectors are new to the Fort this season.