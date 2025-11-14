ASUN Announces Nine APSU Governors on 2025 All-Academic Team

Jacksonville, FL – Nine members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams were selected to the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team, the league announced Thursday.

A senior accounting major, Sydney Freeman garners a 3.75 GPA. On the course, Freeman paced the Governors across all five meets, with a personal-best 5K in the 2025 ASUN Cross Country Championship, October 31st. Her 17:42.5 time also was the second-fastest 5K in program history. The Madison, Alabama native earned her first-career victory at the Michael Pretorius Invitational, September 20th, and finished second at the Louisville Classic, October 4th.

Junior Shaye Foster earned All-Academic Team honors after garnering a 3.93 GPA while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biology. Foster was the second Gov to cross the finish line in all four meets she competed in and had a season-best 18:30.6 in the ASUN Championship, which bested her season’s previous best mark by 45 seconds.

Junior Mary Kate French has a 3.91 GPA while working towards a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. The Louisville, Kentucky native improved her 5K time each meet during the season, with a season-best 20:05.8 time at the ASUN Championship.

A junior political science major with a 3.71 GPA, Jaedyn Stalnecker was another Gov who improved each 5K race during the season. She raced a personal-best 19:30.4 at the ASUN Championship.

A junior out of Lexington, Kentucky, Jacob Schweigardt has a 3.76 GPA while pursuing his degree in biology, and was a top three Gov in 4-of-5 meets this season. He raced a personal best at the ASUN Championship, shaving nearly 45 seconds off his season’s previous best mark.

Christian Pastrana has a 3.68 GPA while working towards a health and human performance degree. He improved in his 8K time each week, and recorded a personal best at the ASUN Championships last month.

Lucas Bales earned ASUN All-Academic Team honors with a 3.86 GPA while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in management. The New Market, Tennessee native had a PR at the ASUN Championship, while bested his season’s best mark by over a minute.

A senior from Casselberry, Florida, Jacob Bormet has a 4.0 GPA in exercise science. He also improved on his 8K time each meet and set at PR in the ASUN Championship.

Graduate student Richard Lebron has a 4.0 while working towards his MBA. The Kissimmee, Florida native shaved nearly 45 seconds off his PR at the ASUN Championships.

The ASUN All-Academic Team recognized student-athletes who achieved a cumulative 3.50 GPA and participated in 50% of their teams’ events throughout the season, have completed at four semesters of college, or have at least 50% progress towards their degree.