Austin Peay State University Cross Country Shines at NCAA South Regional

Huntsville, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams concluded their 2025 seasons at the 2025 NCAA South Regional, Friday, at the John Hunt Cross Country Course.

Senior Sydney Freeman led a pair of Governors competing for the women’s cross country team and broke the program’s 6K record with a time of 21:20.60. In the result, Freeman led APSU in all six meets this season. Junior Shaye Foster also had her career’s best 6K, finishing with a time of 22:30.05.

On the men’s side, Tahmar Upshaw was the first Gov to cross the finish in his first-career 10K. The redshirt junior led APSU in his final five meets. Jacob Schweigardt, who was the only Gov to have competed in a 10K previously in his career, was the second Gov to cross the finish, with a career-best time of 33:20.05.

Next Up For APSU Cross Country

The Austin Peay State University cross country teams prepare for the 2025-26 indoor track and field season. For schedule updates, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF).