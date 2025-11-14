Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Travels to UNC Greensboro for Saturday Showdown at Bodford Arena

Austin Peay (2-1) at UNC Greensboro (0-3)

Saturday, November 15th, 2025 | 1:00pm CT

Greensboro, NC | Bodford Arena

Clarksville, TN – After splitting a pair of games in the American West, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team continues a five-game road stretch when it faces UNC Greensboro, Saturday, at Bodford Arena in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Austin Peay (2-1) is coming off its first loss of the season in a 79-65 decision at Wyoming, Tuesday. Freshman Zyree Collins led four Govs in double figures with a season-high 19 points and three steals. In his 19-point performance against the Cowboys, Collins became the first Austin Peay freshman to reach double figures across each of their first three games in APSU’s digital record-keeping era.

The St. Louis, Missouri native leads all ASUN freshmen and is tied for 34th nationally amongst his class with 14.7 points per game. He and fellow freshmen Ja’Corey Robinson and Tyler Wagner have accounted for 36.2% of APSU’s points through the first three games, which is the most by a rookie class through three games since 2017.

Robinson scored a season-high 13 points in a 5-for-9 night from the floor in the game against Wyoming, while Wagner’s 15 points in the November 3rd season-opening win against Bryan are the fifth-most by a Gov through the first week-and-a-half of play.

The reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year and a Preseason All-ASUN selection, Tate McCubbin leads APSU with 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 three-pointers per game. McCubbin, who averaged 14.8 points per game in the final nine games of his freshman season, has scored at least 15 points in all three games this season. He and Matt Enright lead the ASUN with eight steals.

Austin Peay State University’s game against UNC Greensboro (0-3) is the third in program history and the first since UNCG swept a 1993 home-and-home series.

Head coach Corey Gipson makes his return to Greensboro, North Carolina in Saturday’s contest. Gipson was an assistant coach for former UNCG head coach Mike Dement, 2009-12, after serving as an assistant coach at Virginia State, 2005-09.

Saturday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Scott Pryzwansky and Stan Lewter on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s third of five-straight road games takes it to Greensboro, North Carolina for its third-ever meeting against UNCG.

UNCG leads the all-time series 2-0 after winning both games of a 1993 home-and-home series.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 79-65 loss to Wyoming, Tuesday.

Tate McCubbin leads Austin Peay in scoring with 17.0 points per game, and has scored at least 15 points in all three games this season.

Zyree Collins is second on the team with 14.7 points per game and is coming off a season-high 19-point performance at Wyoming.

Collins’ 44 points are the most by a freshman in their first three collegiate games in APSU’s digital record-keeping era. He is also the first freshman to score 10-plus points in his first three games since at least 2000.

APSU’s freshmen trio of Collins, Ja’Corey Robinson, and Tyler Wagner have scored 87 of APSU’s 267 points this season, the most by a freshmen group in the first three games of a season since Terry Taylor, Dayton Gumm, Richard Henderson, Acoydan McCarty, and Ivan Cucak combined for 116 points in 2017.

Collins, McCubbin, Anton Brookshire, Collin Parker, and Creighton Morish have started all three games this season.

McCubbin leads APSU with a 21-game starting streak.

About the UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro is off to a 0-3 start to the season, with losses to Power Four opponents in Kansas State and North Carolina State, and an overtime loss to Elon in its home opener.

The Spartans are led by fifth-year head coach Mike Jones, who is 78-53 in Greensboro.

UNCG is coming off a 20-12 season in which it went 13-5 in SoCon play. The Spartans finished second in the Southern Conference last season, but fell in thier first postseason game to No. 7 VMI in the SoCon Quarterfinals.

The Spartans return three players from the 2024-25 season in Clinton Efinda, Clyde Bailey II, and Domas Kauzonas. Their top-returning scorer, Kauzonas averaged 1.8 points per game across 13 contests a season ago.

UNCG signed a 12-man class ahead of the 2025-26 season, featuring seven transfers and five freshmen. A transfer from California (PA), graduate guard Donald Whitehead Jr. leads the Spartans with 15.0 points per game and eight three-pointers on the season, while UAlbany transfer Justin Neely is averaging a double-double on the season with 12.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while also pacing the team with 15 assists and 12 made free throws.

